MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target Cut to €40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.28.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR opened at $7.39 on Monday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 164,446 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth $1,371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.