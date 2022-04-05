Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Lifted to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.00.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $27.96 on Friday. Mowi ASA has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.