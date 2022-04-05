MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

MSM opened at $84.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $37,861,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $4,445,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

