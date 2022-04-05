MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) & VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Head-To-Head Contrast

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MyMD Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and VolitionRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 115.14 -$29.89 million N/A N/A VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,754.79 -$26.82 million ($0.50) -5.90

VolitionRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and VolitionRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -105.37% -97.15% VolitionRx -29,465.93% -110.92% -80.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VolitionRx beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates to treat autoimmune, and aging and age-related diseases. It is developing MYMD-1, a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to treat autoimmune disease, including multiple sclerosis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as to treat age-related illnesses such as, frailty and sarcopenia. The company is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic preclinical cannabidiol derivative that targets CB2 receptors. The company is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. In addition, it is developing various veterinary products, including a treatment monitoring test, a disease recurrence test, and a point-of-care platform. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.