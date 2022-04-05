Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.54. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

