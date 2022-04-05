National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 408,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A stock opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.06 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

