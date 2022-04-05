National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,652 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.