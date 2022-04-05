National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

NYSE:CE opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

