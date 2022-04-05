National Asset Management Inc. Has $741,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

