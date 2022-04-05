National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.