National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 8.44% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $492,829,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14,845.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 556,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 553,141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,259,000 after buying an additional 493,957 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,640,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,009,000 after buying an additional 267,682 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $151.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.45. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.91 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91.

