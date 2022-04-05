National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

