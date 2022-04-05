National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

