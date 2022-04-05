National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) PT Raised to $48.00 at Stephens

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66. National Bank has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,458,000 after buying an additional 118,122 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,071,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 538,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

