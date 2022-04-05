National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,001 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 201,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,177,888.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 691,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JHG opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

