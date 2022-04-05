National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 2,880 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -281.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $120.23.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

