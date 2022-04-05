National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.65% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 49,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 82,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDG opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 52 week low of $48.16 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

