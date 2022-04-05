National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,762 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average of $139.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

