National Bank of Canada FI Invests $238,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of VFC opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

