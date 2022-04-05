National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Ameresco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 30,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 160.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

