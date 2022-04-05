National Bank of Canada FI Takes $288,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 788 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 121,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 920.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 74,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

DECK stock opened at $286.80 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $231.88 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

