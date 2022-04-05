National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after buying an additional 6,428,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.71.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

