National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $330.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.56. RH has a fifty-two week low of $317.00 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

