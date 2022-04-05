National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Sleep Number by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $143.55.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

