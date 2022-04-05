National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $10,835,780. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

