Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.74. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.19.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

