Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.74. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.19.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
