Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 77,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

