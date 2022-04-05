NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,326 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

