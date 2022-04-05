Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Plans $0.38 Dividend

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3839 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDBKY opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nedbank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

