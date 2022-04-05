Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) to Hold

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 120,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,643. The firm has a market cap of $544.42 million, a P/E ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 1.34. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $77,512,000. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $54,470,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,068,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,372,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

