Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 82359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$43.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.