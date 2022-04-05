Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Reaches $403.74 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $403.74 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,513.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.91 or 0.07546032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00268650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00803373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00099775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00481627 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00373971 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,210,820,766 coins and its circulating supply is 30,370,722,152 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.