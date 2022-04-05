NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 151,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,808. The firm has a market cap of $685.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.75. NETGEAR has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $41.96.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in NETGEAR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

