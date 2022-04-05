Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives GBX 444.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 444.17 ($5.83).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NETW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 505 ($6.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Network International from GBX 540 ($7.08) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Network International from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 340 ($4.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Network International from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 440 ($5.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, insider Diane Radley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($42,098.36).

Shares of NETW traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 287.20 ($3.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.34. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.90 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.90 ($6.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81.

About Network International (Get Rating)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

