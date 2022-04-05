Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,913 shares of company stock worth $5,552,239. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

