Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Purchases 21,893 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 21,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,460.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 38,786 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $114,030.84.

On Friday, March 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 22,062 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.34. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Neuronetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.