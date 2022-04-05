New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.37.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.