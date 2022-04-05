New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 993 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

