New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $610.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.03.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $44.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

