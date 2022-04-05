New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Haynes International worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $583.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.45. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.62.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 283.88%.

HAYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

