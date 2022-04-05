New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AMC Networks worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $72.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.88.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

