New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of REGENXBIO worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

