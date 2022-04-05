New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.97.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $27.61.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

