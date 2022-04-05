New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,815 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,139,000 after buying an additional 779,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,361,000 after buying an additional 150,623 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after buying an additional 595,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,673,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 331,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $236,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGO opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

