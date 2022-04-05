NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 1,376 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $444.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,567. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $419.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

