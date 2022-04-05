NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,173 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $139.54. 31,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,269. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
