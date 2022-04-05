NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.20 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.