NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $62,279,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Shares of LVS traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 251,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,835. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.