NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 301 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.51. 6,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,319. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.68 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.54 and its 200 day moving average is $361.37.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.46.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.