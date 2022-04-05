NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 58,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,168 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,786,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,738,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,736,000 after acquiring an additional 86,179 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.23.

